Fayemi unveils plans for North Central

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant has promised to restore the North Central lost glory, if elected as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Fayemi said this in a statement by the spokesperson for his presidential campaign organisation, Mr Femi Ige on Sunday in Abuja.



Ige said the aspirant said this when he addressed delegates and top Benue political leaders, including the state APC leader, Sen. George Akume and Sen.Tiley Gyado among others.



He particularly promised to work toward returning Benue to its premier position of the food basket of the nation.



Fayemi recalled how as Minister of Solid Minerals Development, he was able to stop illegal mining in Wusa and helped states in the sub region to set up corporate mining outfits.



“While growing up, Jos was the top tourism destination in the country, its wonderful climate, God given tourists sites and hospitable people ensured that.



“Today, banditry and incessant farmers and herders clash has brought that industry crashing down, agriculture is affected, lives are lost unnecessarily.



“If given the opportunity, I promise to bring an end to this malaise and return Plateau to its pride of place as the leading tourism and mining hub of the nation.



“My rich experience as a former Minister of Solid Minerals Development will come handy in my understanding of events if elected,” Fayemi said.



He promised to procure modern and sophisticated equipment for the armed forces as well as to adopt the use of technology to address insecurity in the country.



Fayemi said he was offering himself as a servant leader, adding that he would work for the people by striving to be fair to all Nigerians.

Responding, Gov. Samuel Ortom, said that the country needed a leader like Fayemi.



“It is painful that we are no longer in the same party because the cohesion you have brought to the affairs of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is what Nigeria needs now.



“You are a fantastic team leader, team player, just and fair minded. I am sure that with you in the saddle, the future is great for Nigeria,” Ortom (NAN)

