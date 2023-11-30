Fayemi to speak at UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai

Dr Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State and President of the Forum of Regions of Africa (FORAF) will be a speaker at the UN Climate Change Conference, otherwise called COP 28, which will take place in Dubai in the United Arab Emirate from November 30th until December 12th 2023.

Fayemi has been invited to the conference in his capacity as President of FORAF, the regional platform that seeks to strengthen governance and promote sustainable development in Africa’s towns and cities. He will speak on “The Role of Sub-National Governments in Operationalization of Loss and Damage Fund” at the side event organized by the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) on December 2nd.

The Loss and Damage Fund is a mechanism that was established at COP 27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt to provide financial assistance to developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The fund is expected to be operationalized in 2024.

Fayemi’s speech will focus on the role that sub-national governments can play in the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund. He will argue that sub-national governments have a critical role to play in identifying and assessing the needs of vulnerable communities, and in ensuring that the funds are used effectively and efficiently.

Fayemi’s participation in COP 28 is an important opportunity for FORAF to raise the profile of sub-national governments in the climate change debate. It is also an opportunity to highlight the work that FORAF is doing to support sustainable development in Africa’s towns and cities.

