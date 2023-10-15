Fayemi to headline SIRA’s keynote lecture on Africa’s Global Direction

By Chimezie Godfrey

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), will deliver the keynote at the annual lecture organized by the Society for International Relations Awareness (SIRA) on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Abuja.

The theme of the event is “Africa, in the Turbulence of a World in Search of Direction.” The lecture is both timely and significant as it addresses the evolving dynamics that the continent faces in an ever-changing global landscape.

Dr. Fayemi, who is currently a Visiting Professor at the School of Global Affairs, Kings College, London, is expected to speak on the challenges and opportunities facing Africa in the current global context. He will also share his insights on how the continent can navigate the turbulence of the world and find its place.

In addition to Dr. Fayemi, the event will feature other distinguished participants, including Ambassador John Kayode Shinkaiye, Chief of Staff to the African Union Chairman who will serve as Guest of Honour. The discussants are Professor Jibrin Jibo Ibrahim, an esteemed expert in African politics, and Professor Freedom Onuoha, a specialist in security, violence, and conflict resolution.

The Chairperson of the event is Ambassador Brownson Dede, former OAU Assistant Secretary, General Political Affairs and former Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The public lecture which is expected to be attended by a wide range of stakeholders, including government officials, diplomats, academics, and members of civil society, will take place at 10 am at the Tafawa Balewa Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

The Society for International Relations Awareness (SIRA) is a non-governmental organization that was established in 2010 to promote the understanding and study of international relations in Nigeria. SIRA organizes seminars, workshops, and conferences on a range of international relations issues.

