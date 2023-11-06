Fayemi to deliver keynote lecture at King’s College London

By Chimezie Godfrey

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, CON, former Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), will deliver a keynote lecture on ‘Shifts in Global Power Relations and Implications for Africa,’ organized by the African Leadership Centre on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at King’s College London.

Dr. Fayemi, who is currently a Visiting Professor at the African Leadership Centre in the School of Global Affairs at King’s College London, is expected to speak on the current multidimensional changes shaping our world, with a particular focus on the erosion of the multilateral order established after the Second World War. He will explore the dynamics of global power and influence reshuffling and the concurrent processes driving a new international system. The central focus of Dr. Fayemi’s lecture will be on where Africa is situated in all of these.

The moderator of the lecture is Professor ‘Funmi Olonisakin, a Professor of Security, Leadership, and Development at the African Leadership Centre and Vice-President of International Engagement and Service (IES) at King’s College London.

The public lecture, expected to be attended by a wide range of stakeholders, including thought leaders, academics, and experts, will take place at 7:00 PM (WAT) in Bush House, Strand Campus of King’s College London.

The African Leadership Centre (ALC) in the School of Global Affairs at King’s aims to develop a new community of leaders generating cutting-edge knowledge for peace, security, and development in Africa.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

