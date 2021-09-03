Fayemi tasks women on participation in active politics

The Wife of Ekiti Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi has called on women to show more interest in politics and take up leadership roles.Fayemi made the call on Friday in Ado Ekiti during the Ekiti Women Arise Conference (EWA 2021), a stakeholder’s forum: tagged “Supporting Women Political Participation and Leadership in Public Office”.”Women make up 50 per cent of this country’s population and we cannot continue to be sidelined in decision making process in the country.”

We need more women in the political space. We must educate woman and with good manners and more importantly, when we avoid looking for God in the wrong places, there are bright chances for women to get to the top of their career,” she said.

Other participants at the forum, including the State Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Head, Education and Publicity, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin, Chairperson Ado Local Government, Mrs Motunde Fajuyi, a clergyman, Tunde Afe, among others agreed that there was need for more women in politics.

They all agreed that women should start showing more interest in politics by starting from the grassroots, endure all challenges faced by women and remain focused on their ambitions. (NAN)

