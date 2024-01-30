Fayemi strongly condemns killing of two Ekiti Traditional Rulers

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Dr Kayode Fayemi has condemned killing of two Ekiti traditional rulers.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Dr Kayode Fayemi has condemned killing of two Ekiti traditional rulers.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday made available to Newsdiaryonline, Dr Kayode described the killings as senseless.

He said,”It is with profound sadness and deep sorrow that I condemn the senseless killings of Oba David Ogunsakin, the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, and Oba Olatunde Olusola, the Olumajo of Imole Ekiti which occurred yesterday, Monday, January 29, 2024.

“I express my deepest condolences to the government and people of Ekiti State over this unfortunate incident. My heart aches for the families, friends, and communities affected by this appalling act of violence, as such acts of violence have no place in our society.

“The country has witnessed an upsurge in the activity of kidnappers since the start of the New Year and Ekiti State which has been relatively peaceful also appears to be experiencing an increase in this heinous criminality.

“Whilst urging the security agencies to take decisive actions against these marauders, it is clear that we need an all-of-society approach to solving this national problem. I stand in solidarity with the government and people of Ekiti State in the efforts to rid the state of this menace even as I urge all our people to be more vigilant.

“I call on all security agencies to swiftly and thoroughly investigate this heinous crime and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Such acts of violence cannot be tolerated, and every effort must be made to hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

“As we mourn the untimely passing of Kabiyesi Elesun and Olumojo, we must work together to foster a culture of peace, tolerance, and respect for human life. Let us come together as a people to support one another and reaffirm our commitment to promoting peace, unity, and justice in Ekiti State and beyond.”

He added,”On behalf of my wife, Bisi, and the rest of our family, we pray for strength and solace for the families of the victims, and may the Lord grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Amen.”

