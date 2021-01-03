Fayemi signs into law Ekiti sports development trust fund bill –Official

Gov. Kayode Fayemi has signed into law, the Ekiti State Sports Development Trust Fund (SDTF) Bill, which seeks to promote sports, attract sponsorship and be an employment generating sector for youths.

Mr Ayodeji Samo, the General Manager, Ekiti State Sports Council, who made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, added that the fund would bring more development to the sports sector, when implemented .

“With the fund in place, there would be Public-Private partnership in the sponsorship of sporting activities and make the sector a priority of government in terms of funding .

” SDTF is strategic for the development of sports. Now that white collar jobs are not in place, there would be need for us to develop the sports sector to help in generating employments for our youths and build their skills to be able to compete locally, nationally and internationally”, Sami quoted Gov. Fayemi, in the statement, as saying.

The General Manager applauded the governor for the development, saying it was unprecedented in the history of sports in the state, alongside several other giant strides to develop the sector in the state.

He identified such accomplishments to include: creation of the ministry of Sports, re-surfacing of the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium and the regular sponsorship of the Ekiti United Football Club, as well as the state’s female team.

Samo said: “The board and the management of sports appreciate the SDTF that was signed into law by Governor Fayemi. This is unprecedented and will boost sporting activities in our dear state.

” With this, our athletes can now attain a higher height and win more laurels and trophies for our dear state locally, nationally and internationally.

“Sport is a money-spinning activity, but capital intensive. Now that more funding will be available through SDTF, Ekiti will soon gain recognition as a state where huge potentials in sports and we can rake in more revenues for the State”.

He also thanked the State House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the bill, describing it as a potent tool that would lift the sports sector in the state to an enviable height. (NAN)