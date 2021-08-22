Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu, Mua’zu visit Abiodun over father’s death

Two serving Governors and a former Governor on Sunday, paid condolence visits to Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, at his Iperu residence over the recent death of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun.

They are Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and former overnor of Bauchi State, Adamu Mua’zu.

The trio in separate remarks eulogised the virtues of Pa Abiodun, an educationist, who died on Aug. 2 at the age of 89.

Fayemi described Pa Abiodun as a thorough-bred teaching professional, who tutored people to become champions in their chosen fields of endeavours.

He said that the deceased played an important role in the educational development of the old Western Region and Ekiti in particular, as a teacher at the Christ School, Ado-Ekiti.

“When we look back to what Baba achieved in his lifetime, we have no reason to be sad at all.

“We are thankful to God that he lived well, served well, fought good fights, won many battles and he did his own part on mother earth before transiting to God’s bosom, and for that, we have every reason to celebrate him.

“He taught many people who have become champions in their chosen fields. We thank God for the life of excellence, service and sacrifice,” Fayemi said.

While admitting that nobody would like to lose a loved person, no matter how old, Fayemi maintained that Pa Abiodun left a legacy and his death called for celebration.

He urged the people to reflect on their lives on what would be said of them after their departure.

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu noted that Pa Abiodun was a role model and a disciplinarian who used his teaching profession to impact positively on the lives of so many people.

The governor said that though he was no more, it was imperative for those he left behind to appreciate God for what He used the deceased to achieve.

In the same vein, Mua’zu described Pa Abiodun as “a man who did his best for the people, his environment and beyond.”

He added that the deceased was a father of all and a good teacher to those who had the privilege of being his students.

“I am not here to share sadness or mourn about the death of Baba, rather, I am her to celebrate his death because his life is worthy of emulation.

“He lived his life to the fullest and part of what he had done is to raise this young and dynamic man God has chosen to be a governor in spite of all the obstacles,” he said.

While urging the governor and his family to be happy because his father lived an impactful life, Mua’zu charged Abiodun to work harder.

He said: “You were chosen by God to work for the people.

“I have not x-rayed the work of Governor Abiodun, but I have told him that he was a God-sent.

“He must work for people and for God, and I am sure he is doing exactly that. I have no doubt that he is working for the people.”

Responding on behalf of the family, Abiodun said his father was a great teacher who used the teaching profession to reshape the society by producing eminent personalities who were making positive impacts in the country.

He expressed his gratitude to God for granting him the grace to survive his father.

Abiodun noted his father was a humble and dedicated family man who contributed his modest quota to the development of his immediate family and community.

The governor further urged Nigerians, irrespective of their positions or wealth, to always endeavour to reflect on their lives and consider what they could do to assist their fellow human beings.

“Living a life that does not impact on others positively is fruitless,” he said. (NAN)

