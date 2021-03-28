Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has congratulated the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

Fayemi, in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Iyebode, described Tinubu as leader of leaders.

The governor said that the former Lagos governor was a distinguished Nigerian and courageous, reliable, dependable and passionate leader.

Fayemi, who is the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), also described Tinubu as a statesman, with an uncommon political sagacity and generousity.

According to him, the two qualities have made the APC leader to stand out as one of the leading lights of progressive politics in the country.

“Asiwaju Tinubu’s ability to identify, nurture and engage talents is unequalled. His life has been a testimony of human capital development in an unrelenting struggle for a better life for people.

“He is not only an accomplished politician; he is a statesman par excellence, a dogged fighter and strong voice in the fight against military dictatorship and enthronement of democratic rule in the country.

“We can only wish him many more useful and productive years in service to humanity.

“I, on behalf of my wife, Bisi, the government and good people of Ekiti, celebrate our dear Asiwaju Tinubu on his birthday and pray that God rewards his labour of love with long life in good health and unspeakable joy,” Fayemi said. (NAN)

