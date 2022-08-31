Fayemi salutes  Kukah at 70

By Yinusa Ishola

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has described the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Revd. Mathew Kukah as a special breed, a gift to Nigeria and humanity.

Fayemi said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday to mark Kukah’s 70th birthday.

The governor said that Kukah had been a voice for the vulnerable and the less privileged in the society.

“`The priest has an irrevocable commitment to fighting injustice and human right violations,“he said.

Fayemi hailed Kukah for his patriotism which is evident in his contributions to national discourse.

He said that the priest cum scholar has never shy away from speaking truth to power.

Fayemi said his integrity, hard work, resilience and humility, has endeared him to the people across tribes and faiths in Nigeria.

“Bishop Kukah embodies humility, courage, integrity and diligence.

“His passion for the masses, especially the vulnerable and less privileged is second to none. He can best be described as a special gift of God to his generation.

“On this occasion of his 70th birthday, I wish him long life and good health so that he can continue his selfless service to humanity.

“On behalf of my wife, the government and the good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate Bishop Kukah and wish him many more years of celebrations,“he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

