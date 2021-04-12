Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has restated the commitment of his administration to capacity building and career progression of workers in the state.

The governor stated this on Monday while declaring open an Induction/ Orientation Programme for the newly-recruited officers into the Civil Service.

Fayemi , who was represented by his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, said that his administration had made steady strides in human capital development despite the state’s lean resources.

The governor said that the recent recruitments carried out by the administration had helped to reduce the rate of unemployment in the state and injected fresh blood into the public service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one-week exercise was organised by the Office of Capacity Development and Reforms, in conjunction with the Ministry of Justice Academy.

Congratulating them on their employment, Gov. Fayemi urged the inductees to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He said he was satisfied that the induction was a fulfillment of another promise made to the people of Ekiti state in the area of employment of its youths.

“I urge all inductees to fully concentrate and utilise the golden opportunity given to you to work hard and maximise the output in the course of your service to our dear state.

“We need your good attitude and mindset to add value to the state civil service. You should go the extra mile to engage in self-development, acquire skills, be courageous and have confidence in yourself and career.

“Have it in mind always that you are talented and you are not appointed by happenstance, but on merit.

“I want you to show the world that you are invaluable assets and your best is yet to be discovered,” Fayemi said.

Also speaking, the Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, said the state legislature would assist the civil service with the needed framework to enhance its operation and better service delivery.

While noting that the current administration placed premium on quality service, Afuye said the 6th Assembly had passed over 40 bills since its inauguration in 2019, many of which he said was aimed at strengthening the public service.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Olawale Fapohunda, charged the new workers cultivate the culture of punctuality to service.

He said the governor had set the standards of efficiency and responsiveness to the needs of Ekiti people the workers are serving in the implementation of government policies.

The Head of Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi, praised the governor for his commitment to workers’ welfare and capacity development and for repositioning the public service.

She said the programme was put together to integrate participants into the public service and acquaint them with the rules, policies, procedures and build networks for regular exchange of professional ideas. (NAN)

