Fayemi receives transition committee report, says he’s leaving enduring legacy

By Yinusa Ishola

The committee constituted by Ekiti government to assist the incoming administration with seamless and smooth take-over of governance in the state has submitted its report to Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi, while receiving the 332-page report on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti from its Chairman, Mr Foluso Daramola, said that the 20-man transition committee was set up in pursuance to Ekiti Transition Law, 2019.

He said that the document would assist the incoming administration with seamless and smooth take-over of governance in the state.

According to him, it is as an enduring legacy aimed at setting standard for the process of handing over power to succeeding administration in the state.

Fayemi said that part of the responsibilities of the committee was to ensure adequate briefing of the incoming governor before assumption, and also ensure that salaries and benefits of political office holders were paid without delay.

The governor expressed delight that the assignment of the committee significantly captured the activities, programmes, projects and achievements of the outgoing government, in line with its agenda and policies.

“It is our hope that the report will provide the needed starting point for the incoming administration to start on the right footing.

“I must commend Ekiti people for electing Mr Abiodun Oyebanji, who had been part of the outgoing government in which he functioned as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

“This singular commendable decision of ‘Ekiti Kete’ has rightly resulted in the continuity of the good works of this administration.

“I am very confident that in view of this development, Ekiti will witness accelerated sustainable growth on all fronts of human endeavour.

“Your committee was constituted in pursuance to the Transition Law, 2019 which remains an enduring legacy of this administration, setting the standard for the process of handing over of power from one administration to the other in Ekiti,” he said.

Fayemi described the submission of the report as strategic, being a major event to the programme lined up for the inauguration of the incoming administration.

“As a government that values due process, it is inevitable for us to prepare the ground for the incoming administration to have a seamless and smooth take-off, in the overall interest of our people.

“I’m aware that the committee receives returns from ministries, departments and agencies of government through which the entirety of this government has been significantly x-rayed.

“I have no doubt that the report that has just been submitted will provide the needed starting point for the incoming administration to hit the ground running,” he said.

Earlier, chairman of the committee expressed appreciation to the governor for the opportunity given to him and other members to serve.

Daramola, who is also the SSG, expressed optimism that the observations and recommendations of the report would be a useful guide to the policy direction of the incoming administration.

In attendance at the ceremony were the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, Wife of the governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, and Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye.

Others were the Governor-elect, Mr Abayomi Oyebanji, Deputy Governor-elect, Mrs Monisade Afuye and the Head of Service, Mr Bamidele Agbede. (NAN)

