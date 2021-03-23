Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Tuesday inaugurated an inter-ministerial committee to implement the recommendations of the committee on the creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor inaugurated the inter-ministerial committee after he received the reports and recommendations of the committee on creation of LCDAs in Ado-Ekiti

NAN recalled that the committee on creation of LCDAs was set up in November, 2020 to examine and recommend to government, the economic viability and sustainability of the proposed LCDAs.

The LCDAs are to be carved from the existing 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

Gov. Fayemi said the establishment of the inter-ministerial committee became necessary to achieve a desirable outcome that would guarantee an equitable distribution of resources and revenue arrangement for the sustainability of the LCDAs.

The implementation committee which is to be chaired by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapohunda, has three months to submit its report.

Other members of the committee include; Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr Akintunde Oyebode; Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Prof. Adio Folayan and Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade.

Others are; Chairman Local Government Service Commission, Samuel Abejide; Chairman Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ekiti State Chapter, Dr Kolade Amire; Director General, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD), Prof Bolaji Aluko; and Mrs Sola Igotun who will serve as Secretary.

Fayemi commended members of the committee on creation of the LCDAs for honouring the call to serve the state and assured that their report would receive necessary administrative attention.

“Today, it is heart-warming that the committee inaugurated last year is here to submit its findings and recommendations to the government.

” I have no doubt that the committee would have done a thorough job on the assignment given in the best interest of the state.

“The report will be painstakingly studied by the government for necessary administrative engagements to ensure an outcome that we can all be proud of.

” A desirable outcome that will not only meet the yearnings of our people, but equally guarantee an equitable revenue allocation arrangement to ensure the sustainability of the LCDAs is paramount”, the governor said.

The governor explained that the inter-ministerial committee, after reviewing the reports of the LCDAs creation committee, was expected to propose an appropriate legal framework for the establishment of the proposed LCDAs.

“It is also to establish a framework for the distribution of assets, liabilities and personnel between existing LGAs and the proposed LCDAs and make practical commencement plan including date as well as required human and financial resources to support commencement of LCDAs.

” The Committee would also advise the state government on any other matter that would facilitate the effective take off and sustainability of the LCDAs”, he said.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the LCDAs Creation Committee, Mr Segun Oluwole explained that the committee received a total of 26 memoranda and made visitations to the 19 secretariats designated for each LCDA by the Ekiti State Local Government creation law.

Oluwole informed the governor of his confidence in the ability of the additional 19 LCDAs created by 2014 law to commence operation seamlessly.(NAN)

