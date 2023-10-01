Fayemi preaches peace, unity, resilience on Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a heartfelt message on Nigeria’s 63rd anniversary, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the former Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has called on Nigerians to keep hope alive and see the current challenges as necessary sacrifices for the emergence of a truly great nation.

In a message signed by Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, head of the Fayemi Media Office in Abuja, Fayemi said the Independence anniversary provides an opportunity to renew hope and belief in Nigeria, confident that the country will soon deliver on the promises of its founding fathers.

Excerpts from the statement:”The independence anniversary serves as an occasion to reflect on our journey as a nation, acknowledging the challenges we have faced, the progress we have made, and the resilience that defines us as Nigerians.

“Our country has come a long way since its independence in 1960. We have overcome many challenges and have achieved many successes. We have made significant progress in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

“However, we are still faced with many serious challenges. We need to continue to work hard to address poverty, inequality, and insecurity. We also need to do more to create jobs for our young people and to build a more prosperous and inclusive nation for all.

“It is crucial to recognize that the path to progress is not without its hurdles, but let us view these challenges as necessary sacrifices toward a brighter future. With unity, determination, and hard work, we can overcome any obstacle that stands in our way.

“On this special day, let us renew our dedication to building a Nigeria that we can all be proud of—a Nigeria that offers equal opportunities to all citizens, irrespective of their background, a Nigeria that is a shining light of hope and progress on the African continent.

“I urge all Nigerians to embrace the spirit of unity, tolerance, and cooperation as we move forward.

“As we celebrate this year’s Independence Anniversary, I am optimistic about the future of Nigeria. I believe working together we can overcome all our challenges and build a better future for our country.

“I wish all Nigerians happy 63rd-anniversary celebrations.

