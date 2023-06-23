Fayemi praises Jakande, Lagos governors for LASU’s remarkable growth, success

By Chimezie Godfrey

The former Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi has praised the former Lagos State Governor, Dr. Lateef Jakande for his vision and foresight in founding the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, and ensuring that the university had a strong foundation.

Fayemi noted that when LASU was established forty years ago, there was skepticism about the quality of the university. “Forty years after, the skeptics have been proved wrong. For this, one must commend the vision and foresight of the political leaders at the time exemplified by the incomparable LKJ, late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande,’’ Fayemi said.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the political parties during the defunct 2nd Republic implemented consistent policies across the states they governed. “The LOOBO (for Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Bendel, and Ogun) states also established similar universities in Ogun, Ondo, and Bendel, thereby pioneering the establishment of state universities, much like the regional universities in Ife, Nsukka, and Zaria founded by the regional governments in the 1960s,” he explained.

Fayemi made these remarks during the convocation ceremony of LASU on Thursday, where he was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Letters degree.

As part of the 40th-anniversary celebrations and the 26th Convocation, LASU awarded honorary doctorate degrees to a few outstanding Nigerians, including Mr. Babatunde Fashola, the former governor of Lagos State; Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker and the Chief of Staff to the President, and Fayemi who was honored for his impact in the areas of Human Rights, National Integration, and African Security Development.

The former Ekiti governor commended the successive administrations of Lagos State for their continuous efforts in advancing the growth and development of LASU. ‘’One must also commend the diligence and passion put into the growth and development of the University by successive Governors.’’

He argued that the right visioning and good leadership have made LASU one of the best universities in the country. “A cursory glance at the latest University Webometric Survey indicates that in terms of quality and standard, Lagos State University ranks amongst the most sought-after in the country,’’ he said.

The former governor of Ekiti pledged to continue to commit himself to the good of the nation. He said, ‘’Although my work as Governor of Ekiti State is done, nation-building is a journey, not a destination. One can only pledge that one will continue to be an active partisan in the ranks of that battalion of Nigerians determined to ensure that we see the country of our dreams in our lifetime. Let us hold the dream that Nigeria will rise again. “

