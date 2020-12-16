Fayemi names new Surveyor-General, Auditor-General for Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of Mr Samuel Ibidunmoye as the new Surveyor-General of the state.

The governor also approved the appointment of Mr Victor Adeuya as the new Auditor- General.

The approvals were known in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, via a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The appointment of the new Auditor-General was confirmed by the State House of Assembly on Wednesday, the statement said.

He will take over from the current Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Kayode, who is retiring next Monday.

The two appointments, according to the statement, take effect from Monday, Dec. 21. (NAN)