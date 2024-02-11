Fayemi mourns tragic passing of Herbert Wigwe, others in helicopter crash

Dr Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF has mourned the passing of Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc.

Wigwe, his wife and son, as well as the family’s friend Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) were reported to have died in a helicopter crash in the US on Friday.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday, signed by Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, Head, Fayemi Media Office, Abuja.

According the statement, Fayemi said the death of Wigwe and others were shocking and a great loss to the country, describing the late banker as a visionary leader in Nigeria’s financial sector, whose leadership transformed Access Bank into one of the largest and most respected financial institutions on the continent.

Beyond his business acumen, Fayemi said, Wigwe was a kind and compassionate individual who touched the lives of countless people through his philanthropy and generosity.

The statement reads:‘’It is with sadness and a heavy heart that I learned of the untimely passing of Herbert Wigwe, his wife, their son, and friend Abimbola Ogunbanjo in a tragic helicopter accident.

‘’I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims during this extremely difficult time.

‘’Wigwe was a business leader who helped transform Access Bank into one of the largest and most respected financial institutions in Africa. As Group CEO, he led the bank with vision and purpose, contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s banking sector and the expansion of economic opportunities across the continent.

‘’He also founded Wigwe University because of his passion and commitment to providing quality education opportunities for young people.

“In Abimbola, Nigeria also lost another captain of industry and a successful entrepreneur who empowered people and communities.

‘’The passing of Wigwe’s wife and son are losses that leave gaping holes in the lives of those closest to them. May their lives serve as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with our loved ones.

‘’Though words cannot adequately express our sorrow regarding this immense loss, I hope the families and dear friends of the deceased can find comfort in the fond memories they leave behind.

‘’May their souls rest in perfect peace.”