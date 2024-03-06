Fayemi mourns passing of Ekiti State APC Chairman, says Party has lost its Pillar 

Dr Kayode Fayemi, the former Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), has mourned the passing of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Paul Omotosho, describing him as a dedicated leader, unifier and pillar of the party in the state.

In a statement issued by his media office, Fayemi noted that the sudden departure of the Party Chairman has left a void difficult to fill within the APC family in Ekiti State and in all those who knew the departed Party leader.

He described the late Omotosho as a tireless leader and steadfast supporter of the APC’s principles and agenda in Ekiti State.

“Under his stewardship, our party achieved significant victories in recent elections, gaining the trust of our people. This would not have been possible without his commitment to uniting our members and working selflessly for the greater good of our state and nation,’’ he said.

Fayemi recalled that Omotosho was a long-standing progressive who had been an official of the Party since the Alliance for Democracy days and later was Secretary and Chairman of APC, after serving as Commissioner for Local Government and Environment between 2010 and 2014, during Fayemi’s first term as governor.

The late party chairman, a close ally of Fayemi, was steadfast throughout the trials and tribulations of gubernatorial politics in Ekiti and the usual vicissitudes of political turncoats. He was a stout defender of the Party, maintaining the same level of support for the incumbent Government of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

Fayemi added: “Omotosho’s contributions and sacrifices for our party will never be forgotten. He was a man of integrity who led by example, inspiring the party faithful with his passion for service and dedication. His leadership kept us united and focused on our mission even in the face of challenges.

‘’Ekiti State and the APC have lost a pillar, a grassroots mobilizer, and a committed leader. We mourn this devastating loss, but we take solace in the lasting legacy and sterling example he leaves behind.

‘’His ideals and examples will continue to guide us as we rededicate ourselves to the vision of a more prosperous Ekiti. In this moment of sorrow, I urge all members and supporters of our party to remain strong and united in honouring the memory of our late chairman.

‘’On behalf of my family, I extend my deep condolences to the Ekiti State chapter of the APC, the family and associates of the late Chairman and the people of Ekiti on this irreparable loss.

‘’May the soul of the deceased rest in peace, and may God grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss.”

By Chimezie Godfrey