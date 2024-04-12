Fayemi Mourns Onu, Hails His Sacrifices for Democracy

Dr Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), has expressed his condolences on the death of Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, former Governor of Abia State and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, describing the politician’s death as a great loss to the country.

Fayemi expressed shock at Onu’s death, noting that the late politician with whom he served in the federal cabinet between 2015 and 2018 was a man of great integrity who played a pivotal role in the struggle to establish democracy in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his media team, Fayemi said: “In the lead-up to the historic 1999 presidential elections, Dr. Onu took the courageous step of stepping down as the presidential candidate of the All People’s Party (APP) in favour of Chief Olu Falae, the presidential candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD). This selfless act exemplified his dedication to the greater good of the country and his willingness to prioritize national interests over personal ambition.

‘’Throughout his illustrious career in public service, Dr. Onu was a steadfast advocate for good governance, transparency, and accountability. He served meritoriously in various capacities, including as Governor of Abia State and as Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, where he championed initiatives aimed at harnessing science and technology for national development.

‘’Dr Onu was also pivotal as one of the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress, the product of the historic merger of leading opposition parties in 2012 and also played a key role in the party’s victory in the 2015 election.

‘’As his colleague in the Buhari cabinet, I can attest to the fact that he was exemplary in many ways. His prodigious intellect, immense capacity, stellar character and compassionate love for the Nigerian people was evident all through his time as Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation.

‘His visionary leadership and dedication to serving our country will be greatly missed. His legacy will continue to inspire us to uphold the values of democracy, justice, and good governance.

‘’I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, associates, and the Governments and people of Abia and Ebonyi States and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I pray that the Almighty God will give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

“May he rest well in the bosom of the Lord.”

By Chimezie Godfrey