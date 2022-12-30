Fayemi mourns Obiozor, says death great loss to Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State and President of the Forum of the Regions of Africa (FORAF), has mourned the passing of Prof George Obiozor, the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the premier socio-cultural group of the Igbo people, describing his death as a great loss not only to the Igbo people but to all Nigerians.

Fayemi said the late Obiozor was a globally respected scholar, diplomat, and peace-builder who contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria, adding that the late leader of the Ndigbo ‘’understood clearly the nuances and complexities of the Nigerian state and worked hard to build a society that was inclusive, equitable and peaceful.’’

Fayemi stated: ‘’My relationship with the Late Professor Obiozor spanned several decades and all through it, he earned my respect as a brilliant man, a man of peace and a decent soul who was invested in building a more equitable, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria.

“He was a patriot and nationalist who was welcoming to Nigerians from all parts of the country. Prof Obiozor was the kind of person you would want in your corner. He was loyal and quick to give counsel and mentorship. We have truly lost a great man.

‘’While we mourn his passage, we can be comforted that he led a decent and impactful life and will not be forgotten. I commiserate with his family, the Ndigo, and all Nigerians on the passage of this great statesman.’’