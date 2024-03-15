Fayemi mourns Late Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun

Dr Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), has expressed his condolences on the death of HRM Oba Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja, Dr Fayemi stated that the news of the late monarch’s death was shocking and must have caused untold grief for his people.

Fayemi stated, “I received the news of the death of Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the Olubadan of Ibadanland with sadness. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the immediate family, friends, the Olubadan in Council, the Oyo State Government, and the entire Ibadan community on the death of this great leader and custodian of his people’s heritage

“Kabiyesi was an exemplary leader whose reign was marked by wisdom, grace, and devotion to his people, and his contributions to the development of Ibadan and Oyo State in general cannot be overstated.”

The former Governor of Ekiti State described Oba Balogun’s death as the end of a great and true leader whose dedication to his people’s well-being and progress was unparalleled.

Fayemi also noted, “As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate his legacy of leadership and public service, as well as the profound impact he had on the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, and the rest of our family, I extend my condolences to the people of Ibadan, as well as the government and people of Oyo State, on this tragic loss. May the good Lord grant the departed monarch eternal rest and give his family the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.

By Chimezie Godfrey