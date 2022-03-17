Fayemi mourns late Hallmark Publisher, Obasi

By Yinusa Ishola

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has described the death of the publisher of Hallmark Newspaper, Prince Emeka Obasi, as a monumental loss to the country and the media industry.

Fayemi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, said he received the news of Obasi’s death with shock.

Obasi died at the age of 58.

The Governor described the late Obasi as a personal friend and a patriot who fought for a better Nigeria using the media as a platform for his contribution to national development

According to him, Obasi was a detribalised Nigerian who believed in the new Nigeria project.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) noted that the deceased used his media influence to advocate for a better Nigeria during his lifetime.

Fayemi described Obasi as a true believer in God, a patriot and thoroughbred professional, who deployed his energy and time to whatever assignment he was given till he breathed his last.

“He also participated actively in the political process as Commissioner for Information in Abia State and as a major force behind the annual Zik Leadership Prize, which identifies and honours leaders for sundry contributions to national development.

“Prince Emeka Obasi’s death is shocking and unfortunate. It must be noted, however, that he lived a life of service to God and humanity.

“His death is a huge loss because we have lost a patriot, a distinguished professional and a truly detribalised Nigerian who was ever positive about the greatness of the country.

“We shall miss his amiable personality and leadership qualities.

“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, the government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with his family, the people of Abia State and the leadership of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) on this irreparable loss.

“May God grant him eternal rest,” Fayemi said. (NAN)

