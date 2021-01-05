Fayemi mourns ex-UNILAG VC, Ibidapo-Obe

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday, described the death of former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, as a great loss to the nation.

Ibidapo-Obe died on Jan. 3 after a brief illness, aged 71.

Fayemi, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, said the news of Ibidapo-Obe’s death was received with shock and disbelief.

He said this so, as the late scholar did not exhibit any sign of illness during their last meeting.

The governor, who is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, described the late Ibidapo-Obe as a distinguished scholar and seasoned administrator who excelled in every assignment he undertook.

He said that Ibidapo-Obe demonstrated his commitment to excellence during his stint as the Vice Chancellor of the University between 2000 and 2007.

Fayemi hailed the deceased for the ingenuity with which he managed the University during his tenure as well as the Nigerian Academy of Science, where he served as President.

The governor described him as an embodiment of excellence.

He said Ibidapo-Obe, who was a first class graduate of Mathematics and overall best graduating student of the University of Lagos in 1971, transformed the University “indeed and in truth” as attested to in the institution’s ranking among the best universities across the globe.

Fayemi stated that the footprints of the deceased remained indelible in the annals of Nigerian history, and he would be sorely missed for his brilliant contributions to the field of engineering and nation building.

“Prof Ibidapo-Obe’s transition is sudden and shocking. He was highly meticulous and highly cerebral. We shall miss his brilliance, candour and unique touch of excellence.

“ Another great scholar, indeed, a great Nigerian has departed. While we shall all miss Prof Ibidapo-Obe, we are comforted with the fact that he lived a good life and left a legacy of honour and excellent service to fatherland.

“Our prayer is that God will grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said. (NAN)