Fayemi mourns ex- Foursquare Gospel Church Overseer, Badejo

August 8, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



Gov. Kayode Fayemi Ekiti State has described late Dr Wilson Badejo, a former Overseer   Foursquare Gospel Church as an exemplary leader.

Fayemi, in a message on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti signed Mr Yinka Oyebode, his Chief Press Secretary, said such endeared the deceased to the people.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports Badejo died on Saturday at 74.

Fayemi said Badejo was an exemplary leader who endeared himself to many people as a worthy role model and spiritual leader.

The governor described the late clergyman as a highly revered man of God, saying  he was a no -nonsense preacher who preached the Gospel with “much grace and candour”.

He said the veterinary doctor turned preacher made very remarkable impact in his ministerial duties while his tenure as the overseer of the church lasted.

“He continued making impact afterwards through his foundation and involvement in several activities,” the governor said.

Fayemi described Badejo’s as a great loss to the Christian across the globe.

He said it was a personal loss the relationship that existed between him and the deceased.

“Dr Badejo’s is a great loss not to the Foursquare Gospel Church, which he once headed but to many people whose lives were positively impacted him.

“He was a fearless preacher of righteousness, teacher and a worthy mentor to many. He be sorely missed.

“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, government and people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the of Dr Badejo, the Foursquare Gospel Church and the Christian across the world.

“May God grant the the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and rest the soul of our dearly beloved departed one,”  the governor said. (NAN)

Tags: , ,