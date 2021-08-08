Fayemi mourns ex- Foursquare Gospel Church Overseer, Badejo

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has described late Dr Wilson Badejo, a former General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church as an exemplary leader.

Fayemi, in a message of condolence on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti signed by Mr Yinka Oyebode, his Chief Press Secretary, said such attribute endeared the deceased to the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Badejo died on Saturday at 74.

Fayemi said Badejo was an exemplary leader who endeared himself to many people as a worthy role model and spiritual leader.

The governor described the late clergyman as a highly revered man of God, saying he was a no -nonsense preacher who preached the Gospel with “much grace and candour”.

He said the veterinary doctor turned preacher made very remarkable impact in his ministerial duties while his tenure as the overseer of the church lasted.

“He continued making impact afterwards through his foundation and involvement in several humanitarian activities,” the governor said.

Fayemi described Badejo’s death as a great loss to the Christian community across the globe.

He said it was a personal loss considering the relationship that existed between him and the deceased.

“Dr Badejo’s death is a great loss not only to the Foursquare Gospel Church, which he once headed but to many people whose lives were positively impacted by him.

“He was a fearless preacher of righteousness, teacher and a worthy mentor to many. He will be sorely missed.

“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the family of Dr Badejo, the Foursquare Gospel Church and the Christian community across the world.

“May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and rest the soul of our dearly beloved departed one,” the governor said. (NAN)

