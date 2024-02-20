Fayemi, Mamora, others pay tribute to Akeredolu

A former governor, Mr Kayode Fayemi, and an ex-Minister, Dr Adeleke Momora, on Monday joined other dignitaries to paid tribute to late Rotimi Akeredolu, former governor of Ondo State.

Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti State, and Mamora, former Minister of State for Health, paid tribute to Akeredolu during a service of songs and evening of tributes organised in his honour in Ibadan.

Fayemi described late Akeredolu as a warrior who contributed his quota to the progress and development of the Yoruba race and Nigeria in general.

He said that Akeredolu was a role model who could be likened to late Obafemi Awolowo, and fought for the freedom and progress of Nigeria.

“There is no way Akeredolu will not be greatly missed; he always spoke the truth, not minding its bitterness.” he said.

Fayemi called on Nigerians and people in positions of authority not to deviate from his way of life.

On his part, Mamora described Akeredolu as a courageous and smart man who would be greatly be missed for his positive contributions to the progress of Nigeria.

He said that Akeredolu was a trustworthy friend who was always ready to assist the needy.

Also speaking, Akeredolu’s childhood friend, Dr Charles Akinola, described him as a kindhearted and God-fearing friend who had genuine love for his country.

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice lyabo Yerima, were among other dignitaries at the event.

Akeredolu died on Dec. 27, 2023 at a German Hospital following a protracted illness.

The family of the former Ondo State governor has slated Feb. 23 for his burial.(NAN)

By Suleiman Shehu