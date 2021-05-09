Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Saturday extolled the virtues of his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, on the occasion of the latter’s 77th birthday.

The governor, in a statement by Mr Yinka Oyebode, his Chief Press Secretary, noted that Egbeyemi had consistently proved to be “a reliable ally, astute technocrat and illustrious statesman“.

He said Egbeyemi remained a great asset to his administration having deployed his experience as a seasoned administrator, lawyer and community leader.

He also described the deputy governor as a strong pillar who had contributed immensely to the actualisation of the five-point development agenda of his administration.

“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, the government and good people of Ekiti state, I congratulate Chief Egbeyemi and wish him a happy birthday.

” I pray that God continues to bless him with good health and wisdom to make more remarkable contributions to this administration’s quest for a better Ekiti State.

“Our prayer is that he will live the rest of his years in good health, excellent spirit and undiluted joy” the governor said. (NAN)

