Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Monday inaugurated the state governing board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Fayemi, while inaugurating the board in Ado-Ekiti, charged the new board members to focus on the welfare of corps members and the success of the NYSC scheme in Ekiti.

The governor was represented at the occasion by the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Micheal Awopetu.

Awopetu serves as the Chairman of the board with his colleagues from Investment, Trade and Industry, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, and Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Olabode Adetoyi as members.

Other members are representatives of the state Commissioner of Police, DCP, Polycarp Kpai, Nigerian Army, Lt. Ahmed Musa, Mrs Adebimpe Ayodele and the State Coordinator, NYSC, Mrs Mary Chikezie, to serve as the board Secretary.

The board Chairman, Awopetu, assured that the board would ensure the inauguration of the committee across the 16 local government areas of the state in no distant time.

He also on behalf of the state government appreciated the management of the NYSC scheme on the choice of Ekiti for the siting of the NYSC garment factory in the South-West region.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Olabode Adetoyi, noted that there were a lot of opportunities for the youth in the agricultural sector in the state.

Adetoyi, therefore, enjoined the state coordinator of the NYSC to sensitise corps members on the need for skill acquisition, particularly in agro-based businesses.

On security, the representatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army on the board, pledged their support to ensure the security of lives and property of corps members.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator, Mrs Mary Chikezie on behalf of the Director-General of the NYSC Scheme, appreciated the board for its promise to always support the scheme. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

