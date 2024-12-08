Fayemi hails Ghana on election, urges African political actors to emulate its politics

Dr Kayode Fayemi, the immediate-past Governor of Ekiti State and former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, has congratulated Ghana’s President-elect, John Mahama, on his victory in the country’s recent general elections.

In a statement, Dr. Fayemi also commended Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP), for his gracious concession speech, noting that ‘’his acceptance of the electoral outcome in the spirit of peace and national unity exemplifies the very best of African political leadership.’’

Fayemi noted that Ghana had become a model of democracy for Africa, emphasizing the importance of respecting the will of the people and the supremacy of democratic principles.

Fayemi said: ‘’As a friend to both men and a committed advocate of democratic principles across Africa, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the President-Elect of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, on his resounding victory in the recently concluded general elections. This triumph reflects the trust and confidence the people of Ghana have in his leadership and vision for their country.

‘’I equally commend Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia, presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for his gracious concession speech. His acceptance of the electoral outcome in the spirit of peace and national unity exemplifies the very best of African political leadership.

‘’Dr. Bawumia’s decision to place the interest of Ghana above personal ambition reinforces the values of democracy and demonstrates a maturity that will undoubtedly serve as a model for political actors across the continent.

‘’As Africans, we must draw lessons from Ghana’s example. The supremacy of the people’s will is the cornerstone of democracy and the desire to serve must always align with the mandate freely given by the electorate, not through coercion or manipulation.

‘’Ghana has set high standards by proving that democracy can thrive in Africa when institutions are allowed to function independently and political actors prioritize the collective good over individual aspirations.

‘’As Nigeria and other African nations continue to strengthen their democratic foundations, the Ghanaian experience provides a blueprint for conducting elections that are credible, peaceful, and reflective of the people’s choice.

‘’I therefore urge all political actors across the continent to emulate the exemplary conduct displayed by both President-Elect Mahama and Dr. Bawumia, who through their actions have deepened the democratic culture in their country and solidified its position as a beacon of hope and a model for democracy in Africa.’’