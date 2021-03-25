Fayemi hails Ekiti indigene’s emergence as Leader of Southern Senators Forum

March 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Thursday congratulated the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, on his election as the   of the Southern Senators Forum.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the governor made the commendation   a statement Ado Ekiti.The statement was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olayinka Oyebode.The governor  also congratulated  Sen. Stella Oduah (Anambra North) who emerged Vice- of the forum as well as other officials elected on Wednesday.

Fayemi said he was  convinced Bamidele would bring his of , dynamism and deep understanding of the  Nigerian polity to bear on his assignment.Fayemi, also ,

Nigeria Governors Forum (), described  Bamidele as a brilliant politician and a seasoned administrator.He said he looked forward to a more strategic collaboration with the Southern Senators Forum, under Bamidele’s leadership.The governor  said democratic institutions the country would perform better with the right leadership.“Senator Bamidele’s  pragmatic and dynamic leadership would be a plus to the forum.” I am convinced his touch of excellence would increase the impact of the forum on our collective efforts nation building,” the governor added. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,