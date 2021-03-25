Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Thursday congratulated the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, on his election as the Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor made the commendation in a statement in Ado Ekiti.The statement was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olayinka Oyebode.The governor also congratulated Sen. Stella Oduah (Anambra North) who emerged Vice-Chairman of the forum as well as other new officials elected on Wednesday.

Fayemi said he was convinced that Bamidele would bring his wealth of experience, dynamism and deep understanding of the Nigerian polity to bear on his new assignment.Fayemi, also Chairman,

Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), described Bamidele as a brilliant politician and a seasoned administrator.He said he looked forward to a more strategic collaboration with the Southern Senators Forum, under Bamidele’s leadership.The governor said that democratic institutions in the country would perform better with the right leadership.“Senator Bamidele’s pragmatic and dynamic leadership would be a plus to the forum.” I am convinced that his touch of excellence would increase the impact of the forum on our collective efforts at nation building,” the governor added. (NAN)

