Fayemi had no hand in the impeachment of Ekiti Speaker – Aide

It has been clarified that the immediate past Governor of Ekitit state, Dr Kayode Fayemi had no hands in the impeachment of the former Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ahmad Sajoh for Fayemi Media Office,

Abuja on Monday.

The statement noted that former Governor Fayemi was noted the mastermind of the said impeachment.

It therefore stressed that the Dr Fayemi had no hand in the impeachment which was an internal arrangement of the State House of Assembly.

It stated,”We note the allegation by the former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Gboyega Aribisogan, that his impeachment was masterminded by Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of the State.

“We wish to clarify that Dr. Fayemi had nothing to do with the removal of the former Speaker by his peers as this was the internal arrangement of the State House of Assembly.

“We wish to note that even as Governor, Dr. Fayemi did not interfere with the independence of the House and respected the principle of separation of powers where the House had freedom to decide on their internal affairs.”

