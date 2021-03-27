Fayemi felicitates Ojudu at 60

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has felicitated the Special Adviser to the President on Political , Sen. Babafemi Ojudu on his 60th birthday.


The governor, a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Saturday Ado-Ekiti, described Ojudu as an illustrious son of Ekiti, a distinguished journalist and activist.


The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ado Ekiti-born presidential aide turns 60 on Saturday.


Fayemi recalled how Ojudu deployed his pen as a weapon the fight against military tyranny and enthronement of democratic rule the country years back.


“On behalf of family, and good of Ekiti State, I rejoice with dear brother, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, on his diamond jubilee .


“It’ been sixty amazing years. We thank God for the blessings He has bestowed on you these past years.


“We pray God to continue to bless and sustain you with good health, wisdom and grace to continue to make contributions to our dear state and country,” the governor said. (NAN)

