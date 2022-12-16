Fayemi felicitates Buhari on birthday

By Chimezie Godfrey

Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, the President of the Forums of Regions of Africa (FORAF) and immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, has congratulated His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday celebrations.

In a statement issued by the Fayemi Media Office in Abuja and signed by Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, Fayemi praised Buhari as a leader who has done his best to fix the multi-dimensional problems plaguing Nigeria.

Fayemi noted that, ‘’even the fiercest critics of the President would not deny his personal integrity, his ascetic lifestyle and his love for the common people, which has been demonstrated in the numerous social development and pro-people policies and programmes of the Federal Government in the last seven and half years.”

He added that, “Buhari has shown through his personal example and conduct that a new kind of leadership is possible in Africa, one that is not exemplified by the accumulation of personal wealth but speedy social and infrastructural transformation through government action.’’

‘’As the President marks his 80th birthday tomorrow, I felicitate with him and his family. I wish him continuous good health and a long and prosperous life,’ Fayemi said.