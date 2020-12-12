Fayemi, Ezekwesili, Ezeilo, others call for collaboration among Nigerian Women

The Conference tagged the Covid Edition and themed ‘Building Momentum for What Nigerian Women Want: Coalescing of voices and demands’ was attended by over 1000 women globally.

In her opening remark as the chair of the WOMANIFESTO 2020, Prof Ezeilo encouraged Nigerian women to come out and speak out against gender based violence as well as take a bold step into getting involved in the socio-political environment in the country.

“The era when it’s popularly believed that the place for the women is in kitchen is over and should be made to be over by us. No one can change our situation but us. To this end, we have to be resolute and form ourselves into organisations to be able to achieve this,” she said.