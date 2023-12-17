Sunday, December 17, 2023
Fayemi extends warm birthday wishes to former President Muhammadu Buhari

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
Dr Kayode Fayemi, the former Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the immediate-past President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari on his 81st birthday.

In a statement released on Sunday, Governor Fayemi commended President Buhari’s leadership in the service of Nigeria and the Nigerian people, acknowledging that he did his best to improve the lives of Nigerians during his two terms as President.

Fayemi said,”Today, I join the nation in celebrating the 81st birthday of a true statesman, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As President, HE Buhari was dedicated to the welfare of the Nigerian people and worked tirelessly to advance the nation’s development.

“He became President at a difficult time in our nation’s history, at a time when insecurity was rife with bombings across the country, especially in Abuja, the nation’s capital. However, through his leadership, we witnessed a great turnaround as the insurgency was largely contained, giving Nigerians a respite.

‘’As you celebrate this auspicious occasion, Mr. President, I wish you continued good health, wisdom, and strength. May your remaining days be filled with peace, joy, and satisfaction in the knowledge that you have made an enduring impact on Nigeria’s progress and development.”

Fayemi further wished the former President continued success in the service of the country.

