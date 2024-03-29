Fayemi extends greetings to President Tinubu on birthday

Dr Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), has extended his best wishes and greetings to President Bola Tinubu as he celebrates his 72nd birthday.

Fayemi noted that the President’s desire for low-key celebrations, as expressed by his request that friends and associates refrain from placing congratulatory advertisements in newspapers, reflects his understanding of the current economic situation and connection to the masses.

In a statement issued by his media team, Fayemi praised the President for his long-standing commitment to progressive ideals, the sacrifices he has made to deepen Nigeria’s democracy, and his commitment to making Nigeria a more prosperous and united country.

“President Tinubu’s remarkable journey in service to our country exemplifies dedication, fortitude, and commitment. His unwavering leadership has helped shape our country’s political landscape and advance the cause of democracy,” he stated.

Fayemi acknowledged that the current challenges are daunting, but he expressed confidence in the President’s ability to lead Nigeria out of the woods.

He said, “President Tinubu has consistently demonstrated tenacity in the face of adversity throughout his career. I am confident in his ability to bring all Nigerians together and lead us out of these trying times.

‘’I urge Nigerians to be patient while the President’s reforms take effect.

”On this historic day, I join millions of Nigerians in wishing our President many more years of good health, renewed vigour, and divine guidance as he leads our country to greater heights.

“Happy 72nd birthday, Mr. President!”

By Chimezie Godfrey