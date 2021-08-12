Fayemi expresses shock over death of Fawehinmi

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has described the death of Mohammed Fawehinmi, the eldest son of the late legal luminary, Gani Fawehinmi, as shocking and unfortunate.

Fayemi, in a statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti signed by Mr Yinka Oyebode, his Chief Press Secretary, said Mohammed’s death is a loss to the generality of Nigerians.

According to him:” It is a great loss not only to the late Fawehinmi’s family and the Civil Society Organisations, but also the masses whose rights Mohammed fought to protect.”

Fayemi said the late Mohammed, like his father, was very passionate about getting Nigeria to work better for the citizenry.

He said the deceased always sought a better Nigeria through constructive criticisms of the government.

The Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), said that, the late Civil Rights Activist spent his life in the service of humanity, despite being confined to the wheelchair.

He said the Nigerian masses would sorely miss Mohammed whom he described as a champion of the oppressed and defender of the defenceless.

“In spite of his health challenge, Mohammed continued in the acts of his Father who also fought for the masses as their advocate.

“His vision, courage and patriotism were just like his father’s. His demise will definitely create a huge vacuum in the fight for the liberation of the masses.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the family of the deceased, the civil society organisations in Nigeria, as well as the government and the people of Ondo State on this irreparable loss.

“Our prayer is that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the deceased eternal rest,” Fayemi added. (NAN)

