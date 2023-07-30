Fayemi expresses admiration for Opeyemi’s dedication to service on his 60th birthday

By Chimezie Godfrey

The former Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. John Kayode Fayemi felicitates Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele on his 60th birthday celebrations.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head, Fayemi Media Office,Abuja, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday.

According the statement , Fayemi noted that Bamidele, otherwise known as MOB, has contributed immensely to public service in Nigeria through his outstanding work as a lawyer, human rights activist, and politician.

He praised the Senate Majority Leader for his consistent dedication to serving the public, advocating for progressive values, and, in particular, prioritizing the needs of his constituents in Ekiti state.

Excerpts from the statement: “You have shown honesty, intelligence, and kindness in your professional life, serving as a great example for those who aspire to be leaders in the nation.

“Your impact goes beyond political lines, as you have consistently demonstrated a genuine concern for the well-being of Nigerians.

‘’As you embark on this new chapter of your life, I wish you good health, wisdom, and abundant energy to pursue your dreams and goals. Your commitment to serving others and improving Nigeria is truly inspiring, and I am confident that you will continue to have a positive impact on countless lives.

‘’May your journey be filled with success and fulfillment.

‘’Happy 60th birthday. May this milestone be the beginning of even greater achievements and fulfillment in all areas of your life.”

