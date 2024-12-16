Fayemi enjoins youths to embrace reading culture

To preserve the future of Nigerian rich literature, author and wife of former Ekiti governor, Bisi Fayemi, has urged youths to embrace reading culture to produce young creative writers.

She made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the 2024 End-of -Year Dinner and Awards of the Abuja chapter of Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), on Sunday in Abuja.

The event tagged “ANAtainment”, featured the launch of the book, “Flights of Imagination, ANA Abuja anthology of poems and short stories.

The event brought together seasoned and young authors, as well as literary enthusiasts.

According to Fayemi, Nigeria has over the years paraded arrays of prolific writers, and to ensure that more writers are produced, young people must embrace reading culture.

She said the digital age had made access to publications accessible without geographical barriers, which have offered this generation of youths the opportunity to read widely.

Fayemi said: “Young people may not have access to the kinds of publications, novels, and books that we had when we were growing up, because it is very difficult to get hands-on copies of books now.

“But there are still opportunities for young people to read out there; there are a lot of information and free publications online.

“If young people can spend hours online, doing one challenge or the other, doing one thing or the other on social media, they can as well spend that time accessing free publications online.

“What we need to do is continue to encourage young people to use the opportunities and the tools that they have, we did not have those things when we were growing up.

“They have them now, so, the world is waiting for them to explore, they should not waste those opportunities.

“To be able to be a good writer, you have to be able to read widely, and I have said on different platforms that I started writing very early because my father motivated me.

“Our parents back then were always looking for ways to keep us engaged, because we didn’t have the kinds of gadgets and things that young people have today, like laptops and phones, and so on.

“So, every Tuesday and every Thursday, I had to write an essay for my father, and I believe that is where I developed a very keen passion for writing.”

Earlier, Chukwudi Eze, Chairman, ANA, Abuja, said the association was committed to engaging young scholars through mentorship programmes that encourage them to embrace reading and writing.

He said the “ANAtainment” event was an opportunity to honour those who had contributed to the success of the association’s programmes during the year.

“This event embodied a pivotal juncture in our literary voyage, and as a chapter, we are thrilled to witness the convergence of creative minds and kindred spirits.

“Our resolve lies in nurturing literary aptitude as our monthly readings have evolved into a platform for budding writers to showcase their prose.

“In our mission to instill a passion for literature among the youth, we have birthed the ANA Abuja Young Readers Club in partnership with the Dabmak Great Foundation International School.

“By engaging with young scholars and immersing them in the joys of reading and writing, we seek to build a sturdy ground work for the future of Nigerian literature.

“To ensure inclusivity and amplify a plethora of voices, the Abuja chapter has broadened its membership scope in alignment with the ANA constitution.

“We now extend a warm invitation even to secondary school students to become custodians of our prestigious association,” he said.

Also, Prof. Emeka Aniagolu, the keynote speaker, commended ANA Abuja for providing a platform that brings together writers to share ideas.

“On several occasions, I have had the distinct privilege of participating in the deliberations, poetry recitations and other activities hosted by ANA Abuja, that breathe new and invigorating life into that literary organisation.

“ANA Abuja, through the enlightened chairmanship of Architech Chukwudi Eze and his able EXCO, has come alive like never before, bringing innovation and dynamism,” he said.

NAN reports that highpoints of the event was the unveiling of the ANA Abuja Anthology of Poems and Short Stories, “Flights of Imagination.”

Certificates of Merit were also presented to members and other stakeholders who have contributed to the growth and development of the writing craft. (NAN)

By Joshua Olomu