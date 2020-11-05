Fayemi constitutes judicial commission of inquiry on land grabbing

) Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, has approved the constitution of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Land and Related Matters in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, announced the constitution of the panel and Governing Board on Law Reforms Commission in a statement in Ado Ekiti.

Oyebode said the judicial panel was constituted in response to the growing concerns of residents about the increase in cases of land grabbing and other fraudulent transactions in the state.

Members of the judicial panel are Justice Adekunle Adeleye, Chairman, while members are Johnson Olorunleke, Ifedayo Osadola while Tosanbami Odudu, will serve as Secretary.