Fayemi congratulates Sultan Abubakar at 65

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on his 65th birthday.

Fayemi in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, described Abubakar as a peacemaker, bridge builder and leading advocate of unity of Nigeria.

Abubakar is the spiritual head of Muslims in Nigeria and Co-Chairman of Nigeria Traditional Rulers’ Council.

Fayemi said the Almighty Allah remained kind to the Sultan, for attaining the age of 65 in good health, sound mind, fulfillment and a highly successful reign since his enthronement in 2006.

According to him, the Sultan has always used his eminent position to play stabilising roles in the polity at critical periods. Nigeria has always benefited from the Sultan’s wisdom.

Fayemi, Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, described the Sultan as a crusader of religious tolerance and a great defender of the faithful.

The governor hailed the Sultan for his sterling leadership qualities, which he manifested during his distinguished career as a commissioned officer in the Nigerian Army and which he had brought to bear, in his royal duties.

Fayemi also commended the traditional ruler for always speaking truth to power and offering useful counsel to political leaders, in moving the country forward.

He prayed God to grant the Sultan more years of fruitful and purposeful service to the Sokoto Caliphate, Nigeria and humanity in general. (NAN)

