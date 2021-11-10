Fayemi congratulates Soludo on electoral victory, hails peaceful conduct

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has congratulated the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Charles Soludo as Governor-Elect of Anambra.

Fayemi in his congratulatory message signed by Mr Yinka Oyebode, his Chief Press Secretary on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, said democracy was the real winner at the Anambra election.

The governor noted that the successful and peaceful conduct of the electoral process was a clear reflection of its outcome.

Fayemi, Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, said the will of the people of Anambra which was expressed through the ballot box had prevailed.

He praised all stakeholders including the electorate, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, election observers, political parties and their agents for working together to deliver an election that was devoid of violence.

He commended the people of Anambra for their perseverance and tenacity of purpose in participating in the poll, despite some technical hitches and ensuring that their votes counted.

Fayemi urged the Anambra gov.-elect to extend his hand of fellowship to all the seventeen flag bearers in the just concluded election.

According to him, with the conclusion of the poll, they should all work together for the development of the state.

He called on the winning party and its candidate to be magnanimous in victory and other parties and their candidates who were not successful to see their participation as enriching the whole process.

The governor also hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for making available, an enabling environment for the successful conduct of the poll.

“President Buhari should also be appreciated for abiding by his promise to always allow the will of Nigerians prevail in the choice of who governs them,” he said.

Fayemi expressed confidence that Ekiti, which is the next state where governorship election would be conducted, would witness a peaceful, transparent and successful electoral process as experienced in Anambra. (NAN)

