Fayemi congratulates Oyetola, says Tribunal’s decision reflects will of Osun people

By Chimezie Godfrey

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State and President of the Forum of Regions of Africa, FORAF, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has congratulated the former Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola on his victory at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which declared him as the validly elected governor of the State.

The Tribunal in a split decision annulled the purported victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke, stating that Governor Oyetola had the most valid votes in the gubernatorial election, which was held on June 16, 2022.

Fayemi in a statement issued on his behalf by the head of the Fayemi Media Office in Abuja congratulated Oyetola on his hard-fought victory.

“I am happy with the tribunal’s decision and sure that it reflected the will and preference of the majority of the people of Osun State. I commend Governor Oyetola for using peaceful legal means to reclaim his mandate,’ he stated.