Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has expressed his condolences on the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Olabode.

Fayemi described the death of the young Adeboye as an unfortunate development, one which had inflicted wounds in the hearts of family members, the Christian community, all lovers of Adeboye and Nigerians in their millions.

He described the deceased as a vibrant young man and a committed minister in God’s vineyard, who trod the righteous path being trodden by his parents.

NAN reports that Dare, an Assistant Pastor-in-Charge of Region 33, Eket, Akwa Ibom, passed on in his sleep on Wednesday night. He was aged 42 years.

The governor urged Pastor Adeboye and his wife to remain strong in faith in the trying time and to rely on God who assuages grief.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Baba and Mama Adeboye, and the entire members of the RCCG worldwide. May the Lord heal the wound and uphold them.

“We urge them to be consoled by the fact that their departed son made an impact in his short years of existence and he’s resting in the bossom of the Lord.

“May God grant the entire Adeboye family and the RCCG congregation the fortitude and equanimity to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor prayed. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

