Fayemi condemns Owo killings

By Yinusa Ishola

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has condemned the killing of worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday.

Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode in Ado-Ekiti, described the attack during a Holy Mass on Pentecost Sunday as very barbaric and callous.

According to him, there can never be any justification for the heinous behaviour of the assailants.

The governor also commiserated with Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and people of Ondo state on the sad incident.

He urged security agencies in the state to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime were apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.

Fayemi also tasked them to remain vigilant.

“The perpetrators of this dastardly act should not go unpunished. We call on relevant security agencies in the state to spring into action and ensure that they are brought to book.

“Our condolences to the government and good people of Ondo state as well as families that lost their loved ones in the carnage,” he said.

In solidarity with the sister state, the governor, however, directed the Ekiti Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Banji Filani, to immediately send human and medical resources to Ondo state.(NAN)

