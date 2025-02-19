Fayemi Commends Life, Legacy of Elder Statesman, Pa Edwin Clark

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and ex-Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), has expressed deep sadness at the passing of Elder Statesman Pa Edwin Clark.

In a statement issued today by the head of the Fayemi Media Office, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, Fayemi described Pa Clark as a patriot and a towering figure in Nigerian history.

“Pa Clark was a great statesman whose contributions to the development of our nation were immeasurable,” Fayemi stated. “His service to Nigeria spanned decades, from his early career in public service to his untiring commitment to national unity and development.”

The statement reads:

‘’It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of Pa Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, a towering figure in Nigeria’s political landscape and true statesman.

“Pa Clark’s passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy of service, courage, and commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria will endure forever.

‘’Pa Clark was not just a leader. He was a patriot who dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria as a former senator, minister, and elder statesman. In all of these roles, he was pivotal in shaping our nation’s political and socio-economic fabric.

‘’His tenure as Federal Commissioner for Information and Culture during the military era showcased his dedication to national unity and ability to navigate complex challenges with wisdom and integrity.

‘’Pa Clark was a vocal advocate for justice, equity, and fairness. Particularly, he was a fearless voice for the Niger Delta and a staunch defender of the rights of marginalized communities. His contributions to the struggle for resource control and environmental justice remain indelible, and his leadership in the Niger Delta struggle will continue to inspire generations to come.

*It is also noteworthy that Pa Clark passed away a few days after the death of his longtime friend, political associate and ideological companion, Pa Ayo Adebanjo. Their lives were deeply intertwined by a commitment to justice, equity, and the advancement of true federalism in Nigeria. Their passing has left a deep void in our socio-political fabric.*

“On behalf of my family, I extend my deepest condolences to the Clark family, the people of the Niger Delta, and indeed all Nigerians.

“May his soul rest in peace.”