Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, on Monday, called for dialogue among stakeholders to resolve issues that led to the ongoing industrial action by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Fayemi made the call while receiving executive members of three branches of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), who paid him a courtesy visit in Ado-Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officials were from NBA branches in Ado-Ekiti, Ikere-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, described the strike by JUSUN as not too good for the system.

According to him, dialogue, involving all stakeholders, remains the best option to resolve all the issues on ground for the judiciary to move forward.

The governor also assured NBA of his administration’s commitment to fulfilling its goal of defending people’s rights and promoting the rule of law in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the three branches, the NBA Chairperson, Ikere branch, Mrs Kikelomo Owolabi, said that the sanctity of the judiciary had been weakened by lack of financial autonomy and independence.

She urged the governor to use his position as Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to intervene in the industrial action by judiciary workers.

Owolabi also urged the governor to rally his colleagues in the NGF to promote the independence and financial autonomy for the judiciary and respect for the constitutional principle of separation of powers.

The NBA chief expressed the regret that judicial activities in the country had been grounded owing to the nationwide strike by the court workers. (NAN

