Fayemi calls for unity, generosity as Nigerians celebrate Eid-el-Fitr

The immediate-past Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi has extended warm greetings to the Nigerian Muslim community on the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Fayemi said the Eid-el-Fitr does not only signify the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting but embodies the spirit of unity, compassion and generosity.

He stated:“During Ramadan, Muslims around the world demonstrated discipline, devotion, and resilience in observing their religious obligations. This commitment to faith is a source of inspiration and evidence of the strength of the human spirit.

‘’The Eid-el-Fitr celebration is a time to rejoice in the blessings of God and to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of unity, love, and brotherhood among all Nigerians, regardless of religious or ethnic differences.

‘’As we celebrate this occasion, let us remember those less fortunate and extend a hand of generosity and kindness to them. Let us also rededicate ourselves to the values of peace, tolerance, and understanding.”

By Chimezie Godfrey