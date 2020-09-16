Fayemi appoints two principals as Tutors-General

Share the news













Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of two principals as Tutors-General into the State Teaching Service.

The Tutors-General are : Mrs Omogbemi Margaret Adejoke for Ekiti Central and Mrs. Ojo Olufunke Rhoda for Ekiti South.

Until their respective appointments, Mrs. Omogbemi was the Principal of Mary Immaculate Girls’ Grammar School, Ado Ekiti, while Mrs Ojo was the Principal of St. Louis Girls’ Grammar School, Ikere Ekiti.

The Chairman, Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission, Mr Babatunde Abegunde, advised the appointees to brace up to the challenges ahead of them in their new positions.

He charged them to key into the educational development agenda and Values Orientation of the Fayemi-led administration.

He said that their elevations were in line with the principle of merit-based appointment as enshrined in the State Civil Service Transformation Strategy, previous performances and in recognition of seniority. (NAN)

