Fayemi appoints special advisers, special assistants, board members

Ekiti State Gov. Kayode Fayemi has appointed new special advisers, senior special assistants and members of boards of some parastatal-agencies.

In a statement on Monday in Ado Ekiti, the governor said that the appointments were to strengthen government for effective service delivery

In the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi said that the appointments were with immediate effect.

He appointed Mr Femi Ige as Special Adviser, Strategy and External Affairs; Mr Bolaji Adeyeye, Senior Special Assistant on Urban Renewal; Wale Ojo-Lanre, Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Development, and Olori Gbemisola Bobade as Senior Special Assistant in charge of Governor’s Office (Community Mobilisation) .

The governor disclosed that the Board of the Ekiti State Water Corporation would have Prof L.O. Ademilua as Chairman and Alhaji Tiwon Bello as member.

The College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero has Prof. Kehinde Oluwadiya as Chairman of its Board while Mrs Felicia Ibiloye, Mr Paul Abegunde and Mrs Florence Adeoti are members, according to Fayemi.

He said that the Board of Ekiti State Pensions Commission would have Mr Banji Ojo as Chairman while Messrs Ayana Adams, Ayan Adeleke and Kayode Idiowo would be members.

The State Fiscal Responsibility Board has Mr Alfred Ologuntoye as Chairman and Kemi Olaleye, Mr Lanre Fasuan and Mr Adeniran Alagbads as members, the governor said.

He said that the newly founded Security Trust Fund would be headed by Dr Biodun Arokodare, with Messrs Kayode Omoboya, Akin Olorunloni and Sola Ojo as members.

The Petroleum Products and Regulations Protection Agency is to be chaired by Mr Peter Adekunle while Messrs Akinniyi Sunday, Akindele Ogungbuyi, Arinka Talabi and Lekan Oyebanji will be members, he said.

The Agency for Adult Education is to be headed by Chief Atejioye while Alhaji Afolabi Fadairo and Mrs Lolu Adejumo are members.

On sports, Fayemi appointed Dr Isaac Ayodele as Chairman, Ekiti State Sports Council while Mr Samuel Dada, Mr Akinlabi Francis, Mrs Osetoba Olusola, Mr Ojo Oluwadare, Mrs Bimpe Adeleke and Mrs Kehinde Olanipekun would serve as members.

The governor also appointed Prof. Segun Ajibola as the Chairman of the Ekiti State Lotteries Commission while Mr Alabi Olusesan and Mrs Olubukola Ajisafe would be members.

The state Urban Renewal Agency has Mr Yomi Ayorinde as board Chairman and Mr Gbenga Omole, Mr Tope Olanipekun and Erelu Dupe Ogundipe as members .(NAN)

