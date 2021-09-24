Fayemi appoints 3 GMs, 16 Executive Secretaries

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has approved the appointment of three general managers and 16 executive secretaries into the state public service.

The appointment is contained in a statement issued by Mr Yinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebode said the appointment was to further position the government for better service delivery.

According to him, the appointments take effect from Oct. 1.

He listed the newly appointed General Managers as Dr Charles Doherty, Dr Gilbert Seluwa and Mr James Ajayi.

The Executive Secretaries are Alani Daramola, Isaac Olusola, Abel Adenigba, Francis Omotoso, Aderemi Ogunsemoyin, Mr Michael Olajide, Mrs Modupe Falade, Mrs Olabisi Fatoba and Mr Adegboyega Morakinyo.

Others are Mrs Christiana Bamikole, Mr Joseph Ajidara, Mr Bamidele Familoni, Mrs Ajibola Ayo-Salami, Mr Emmanuel Bamisaye, Mr Martins Ojo and Mr Felix Ojo. (NAN)

