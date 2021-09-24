Fayemi appoints 3 GMs, 16 Executive Secretaries

 Gov. of Ekiti State approved of three managers and 16 secretaries into state public service.

is contained in a statement issued by Mr Yinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to governor, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebode said was to further position government for better service delivery.

According to him, take effect from Oct. 1.

He listed newly appointed Managers as Dr Charles Doherty, Dr Gilbert Seluwa and Mr James Ajayi.

Secretaries are Alani Daramola, Isaac Olusola, Abel Adenigba, Francis Omotoso, Aderemi Ogunsemoyin, Mr Michael Olajide, Mrs Modupe Falade, Mrs Olabisi Fatoba and Mr Adegboyega Morakinyo.

are Mrs Christiana Bamikole, Mr Joseph Ajidara, Mr Bamidele Familoni, Mrs Ajibola Ayo-Salami, Mr Emmanuel Bamisaye, Mr Martins Ojo and Mr Felix Ojo. (NAN)

